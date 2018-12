Home Indiana Evansville Bosse Winter Classic: Reitz Falls to UHA and KyKy Tandy’s 44 points December 15th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Evansville, Indiana, Reitz, Sports

The Reitz Panthers ran into the hot hand of University Heights Academy and Xavier commit KyKy Tandy Saturday.

In what was a close game, Khristian Lander’s 24 points were not enough to counter 44 points from Tandy and an 86-80 defeat at the hands of the undefeated Blazers.

Next up for Reitz is a home game against Bloomington North Dec. 28 as the Panthers lose three straight games to fall to 3-3.

