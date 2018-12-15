44News | Evansville, IN

Bosse Winter Classic: Memorial Falls to Indy Howe 72-67

December 15th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Memorial, Sports

The Memorial Tigers were not able to complete the comeback late against Indianapolis Howe, falling 72-67.

Next up for the team is an away game against Boonville Tuesday.

