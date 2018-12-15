Bosse Winter Classic: Memorial Falls to Indy Howe 72-67
The Memorial Tigers were not able to complete the comeback late against Indianapolis Howe, falling 72-67.
Next up for the team is an away game against Boonville Tuesday.
December 15th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Evansville, Indiana, Memorial, Sports
The Memorial Tigers were not able to complete the comeback late against Indianapolis Howe, falling 72-67.
Next up for the team is an away game against Boonville Tuesday.
Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.