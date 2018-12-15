Bosse Winter Classic: Castle Dominates Frederick Douglass 73-51
The Castle Knights were in control from start to finish during a 73-51 win over Frederick Douglass.
Next up for the Knights is a neutral site game against Indianapolis Cathedral.
December 15th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Castle, Indiana, Newburgh, Sports
The Castle Knights were in control from start to finish during a 73-51 win over Frederick Douglass.
Next up for the Knights is a neutral site game against Indianapolis Cathedral.
Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.