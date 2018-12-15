44News | Evansville, IN

Bosse Winter Classic: Castle Dominates Frederick Douglass 73-51

Bosse Winter Classic: Castle Dominates Frederick Douglass 73-51

December 15th, 2018 Castle, Indiana, Newburgh, Sports

Facebook Twitter

The Castle Knights were in control from start to finish during a 73-51 win over Frederick Douglass.

Next up for the Knights is a neutral site game against Indianapolis Cathedral.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.