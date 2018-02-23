Bosse Wins City, Raises Thousands for Long-Time Equipment Manager

No.14 Bosse clinches a share of the SIAC title, and is the city champion, following a 76-53 home win over Reitz.

Bosse’s Jaylin Chinn joined the 1,000 point club during the victory.

An additional highlight of the night is dedicated to long-time equipment manager Mike “Hoot” Gibson. Gibson, who has been Bosse’s equipment manager since 1967, has missed just one football game and a handful of basketball games over his nearly five decades with the school. A GoFundMe page, created earlier this month by Bosse students Seth Pearson and Austin Staib, raised $5,865 for Hoot’s car and home repairs. That amount surpassed the original goal of raising $3,000.



