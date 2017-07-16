Bosse Standout Lairy Commits to Miami (OH)

Bosse High School guard Mekhi Lairy commits to Miami (OH) after helping lead the Bulldogs to a semi-state appearance as a junior.

Lairy averaged 23 ppg and 8.2 apg en route to the final four, according to MaxPreps.

Now, he is set to join a Division I Redhawks team in need of a boost.

Miami (OH) finished with one road win in 2016-17, on its way to an 11-21 record.

In a statement on his Twitter account, Lairy wrote:

First off, I would like to thank the man upstairs for blessing me with the ability to successfully play the game of basketball. Second, I would like to thank my uncle (Malcolm) for pushing me every day to be the best Mekhi Lairy I can be. I also want to thank my family for being there for me every step of the way. From making sure I was fed, had clothes on my back, making sure I had money for AAU tournaments, etc. Now I want to give a personal shout-out to my heart, my grandma. You’ve done everything a grandmother could possibly do for their grandchild and I love you for that. I can’t thank you enough! Lastly, I would like to thank all of the coaches for recruiting me and offering me a scholarship to play at their school. It’s been a long-time coming. With that being said, I am very excited to announce that I will be committing to Miami (OH) University to continue my education and pursue my dream of playing Division I basketball.

Lairy will complete his senior season with the Bulldogs later this year.

