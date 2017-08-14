Bosse and Heritage Hills Open Volleyball Season

The Bosse Bulldogs will have plenty of time to develop a contending team with over half their roster filled with first-year players.

On the varsity squad there are only two upperclassmen, a pair of juniors, who will try to lead a young team to success.

Head coach Nikki Darrett is paving the way for the Bulldogs in her third season with the team.

She said the team is fortunate to have so many young players because it means Bosse can develop a new and unique identity for itself.

On the other side of the net, Heritage Hills head coach Kayla White is in her first season with the Patriots.

The team is the opposite of the Bulldogs in the sense that it has eight seniors to lead an experienced bunch.

Heritage Hills took its first step to success with a straight-set victory over Bosse Monday.

The Patriots attack was too much for the Bulldogs to handle in a 25-13, 25-9, 25-14 victory.

