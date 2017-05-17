Bosse, Harrison, and North High School Kick-Off Graduations This Week

1,300 students from Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will officially graduate from high school over the next three days. The Class of 2017 was offered approximately $34.4(m) in scholarships, an increase of more than $5(m) from what was offered last year.

Tonight Bosse, Harrison, and North High School held the first of many graduations this week. All graduating seniors received their diplomas Wednesday night.

1300 EVSC students will go through commencement during the next two days.

Here are the week’s schedule:

Wednesday, May 17:

Bosse High School, 5 p.m., Enlow Field

Harrison High School, 6:30 p.m., Romain Stadium

North High School, 8:15 p.m., Bundrant Stadium

Thursday, May 18:

Academy for Innovative Studies – First Avenue, 5 p.m., AIS-Diamond Performing Arts Center

Academy for Innovative Studies – Diamond, 6:30 p.m., AIS-Diamond Performing Arts Center

New Tech Institute, 8 p.m., AIS-Diamond Performing Arts Center

Friday, May 19:

Central High School, 6 p.m., Central Stadium

Reitz High School, 8 p.m., Reitz Bowl

