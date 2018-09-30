Home Sports Bosse Bosse Grad Lyle to Miss Lobos Basketball Season with Ruptured Achilles September 30th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Bosse, Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Former Bosse basketball standout and New Mexico redshirt junior JaQuan Lyle will miss the 2018-19 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports broke the news after a press release from the team.

Lyle transferred to New Mexico after two seasons at Ohio State.

Due to NCAA transfer rules, Lyle was required to sit out the 2017-18 season.

As a Buckeye, Lyle averaged double-digit points in each of his first two seasons while leading his team in assists.

The former Bulldog made a statement on Twitter Sunday night:

Ready for my guys to have a very exciting season. Imma be with you guys every step of the way…this process is gonna be easier with the best family, teammates, coaches, and fan base supporting me..but most importantly with the man above , God. – @_jlyle13

