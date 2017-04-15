44News | Evansville, IN

Bosse Gets Back On Track With Invitational Win

Bosse Gets Back On Track With Invitational Win

April 15th, 2017 Bosse, Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The season may not have started the way the Bosse Bulldogs hoped, but now they have a chance to turn things around with a little momentum and a tournament win under their belt.

Bosse beat Wood Memorial 10-1 in the first game of the Bosse Invitational, led by Zach Curtis’ 15 strikeouts on the mound.

In the second game, the Bulldogs broke it open with five combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings to win 8-3 and hoist the trophy.

Bosse head coach Craig Shoobridge thinks the championship was a long-time coming.

 

