The first thing the Bulldogs needed to do was conquer themselves.

Now that the team is on the same page, it can master the playbook.

The triple option offense takes several years to execute consistently and the quarterback competitors of Brennen Tompkins and Keimal Davis are doing their best to get it right.

One of the toughest aspects of the scheme is knowing where your teammates are at all times and learning to not only focus on yourself.

