Bosse Field to Host High School Baseball Games This Spring March 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Bosse Field will host more than 40 IHSAA high school baseball games this spring. Mater Dei will host Union County, Kentucky Tuesday, March 28th in a doubleheader at 5:30 p.m.

Mater Dei will make at least 12 regular season appearances at Bosse Field while Reitz will play on 14 different dates. The Panthers’ first game will be against Martinsville on Friday, March 31st at 4 p.m. All games and start times are subject to change, weather permitting.

SIAC schools Harrison, Central, Memorial, North, Bosse and Castle will also play at Bosse Field during the spring.

The ballpark will host the Bosse Invitational on April 15th in additions to hosting the IHSAA Class 4A sectional and regional baseball tourneys. The sectional will take place May 24th, 26th, and 29th. The regional will be held on June 3rd.

Bosse Field is the home of the Frontier League’s Evansville Otters, the 2006 and 2016 league champions.

