Bosse Field at Capacity for 8-5 Otters Win

May 12th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The Evansville Otters fought for redemption after an opening night loss to the Washington Wild Things and came out with an 8-5 win.

Bosse Field was packed with Otters fans to watch Saturday’s victory and celebrate Girl Scout Night.

The team announced after the game that it was a sellout and 6,070 fans were in attendance.

Evansville jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the game before the Wild Things could score a run.

Patrick McGuff earned the win on the mound after pitching six scoreless innings.

Jeff Gardner and Travis Harrison each chipped in 3 RBIs to help lead the Otters offense.

The rubber match is Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m.

