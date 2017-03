The Bosse Bulldogs’ hopes to return to the IHSAA basketball finals end at semi-state. The Bulldogs fell to Crispus Attucks 84-77. Crispus Attucks will take on the winner of the Twin Lakes – Bishop Lures semi-state game for the 3-A title.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

