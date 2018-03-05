Bosse Eyes Second State Title Appearance in Three Years

Bosse Boys Basketball will face Greensburg in the first game of the Southridge Regional Saturday. But, the Bulldogs are already thinking about making the trip back to Indianapolis.

The Bulldogs fell in the 3A state finals in 2016, and look to make their second trip in three years later this month.

At the Southridge regional Saturday, Bosse will face Greensburg at 9 a.m, and host Southridge will face Silver Creek at 11 a.m. Winners of each game will play for the regional title Saturday evening.



