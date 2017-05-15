Home Indiana Evansville Bosse Enlow Stadium is Getting a New Track and Renovated Seating May 15th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Enlow stadium at Bosse High School is a step closer to getting a new track and renovated visitors seating. The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation School Board approved bids for the work.

It’s the first project of the “Keep Bosse First” campaign. The $1 million bid was award to the DEIG Brothers Construction.

Construction on the track could start as early as next week once all commencement ceremonies are over. The goal is to have the work finished by the beginning of football season.

