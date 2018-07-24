Bosse Bustling with Fewer Players, More Experienced Leaders

Bosse Football comes off a 3-9 season under fourth year head coach Eric Schnur, who has a 5-27 record leading the Bulldogs.

Bosse can’t deny it’s struggled in the past, but the team has a coach who isn’t afraid to set a standard. Schnur tells 44News roughly 40 players are on this year’s roster, which is slightly fewer than last year.

“Our numbers are down slightly, but we knew that coming into it because these classes have been smaller,” Schnur said.

The Bulldogs will be led by senior quarterback Brennen Tompkins. He didn’t play as a junior, but started in the pocket as a sophomore. So, he’s readjusting to a leadership role that he feels more ready for the second time around.

“I got a team behind me, and they know what they’re doing,” Tompkins said. “We’re a lot better than we have been previously. We can do something this year.”

