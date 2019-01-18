Bosse Bulldogs Beat Boonville

The Boonville Pioneers came to Evansville Bosse with a 1-11 record looking to upset the Bulldogs.

Early on, they hung tough trailing by a score of 17-13 after one quarter. The Pioneers got an early basket from Ryan Smith off a miss and a long range 3 pointer from Ben Meier.

But Timariyon Blackwell and George Madison came to run. In the first quarter, Madison was the recipient of a Blackwell full-court pass that he converted into a reverse layup.

Blackwell got added to his point total later off a steal for a layup.

Despite leading by only 4 after one quarter, the Bulldogs went on to win 77-55.

Bosse will play next at Owensboro in an intrastate clash, while Boonville will play at Washington.

