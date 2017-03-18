44News | Evansville, IN

Bosse Basketball’s Season Ends In Seymour

March 18th, 2017 Bosse, Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The Bosse Bulldogs’ hopes to return to the IHSAA basketball finals end at semi-state with a loss to Indianapolis Crispus Attucks.

Bosse’s Mekhi Lairy hit a three-pointer with 1:12 to play in the 4th quarter to pull within one at 75-74, but it was not enough to overcome the aggressive Tigers.

Crispus Attucks got to the line three times in the final minute and pulled out an 84-77 victory.

The Tigers move on to face Twin Lakes in the championship game next Saturday.

