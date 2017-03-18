Bosse Basketball’s Season Ends In Seymour
The Bosse Bulldogs’ hopes to return to the IHSAA basketball finals end at semi-state with a loss to Indianapolis Crispus Attucks.
Bosse’s Mekhi Lairy hit a three-pointer with 1:12 to play in the 4th quarter to pull within one at 75-74, but it was not enough to overcome the aggressive Tigers.
Crispus Attucks got to the line three times in the final minute and pulled out an 84-77 victory.
The Tigers move on to face Twin Lakes in the championship game next Saturday.