Bosse Basketball Embraces High Expectations Heading into Regionals

Coming off a state runners-up finish last season, Bosse Boys Basketball says it’s expected to make a second straight appearance at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Bulldogs will face Brownstown Central Saturday at Noon in the 3A Washington Regional.

While the Bulldogs have found themselves in the “Top 10” polls this season, head coach Shane Burkhart shares a few words with Sports Director JoJo Gentry about the importance of upholding leadership roles.



