Bosse Baseball, Softball Cut Back on SIAC Competition

The Southern Indiana Athletic Conference voted 8-0 to cut Bosse’s SIAC baseball and softball schedules in half next season. Instead of playing SIAC teams twice during the regular season, both programs will play each SIAC team once.

The change allows Bosse baseball and softball teams to compete for individual SIAC post-season honors, but not SIAC championships. Games scheduled originally against the SIAC will be replaced with competing against programs outside of the conference.

Bosse Athletic Director Tom Bealmear told 44Sports the school proposed the idea to the conference after interests declined across both programs.

“We asked our conference for this to happen so that our kids could feel something positive playing against more-like competition,” Bealmear said.

According to the school, Bosse Baseball had 14 total players last season, and could not develop junior varsity and freshman teams. Last April, Bosse Softball won its first game in six years with an emotional home victory over Cannelton. That story by Nick Ruffolo can be seen here.

Bealmear told 44Sports the school is working to build interests across both programs.

