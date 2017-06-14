Bosse AD Heads to Richmond
Longtime Bosse High School Athletic Director Larry Cochren has a new job.
He will head athletics for Richmond Community Schools and become the AD for the high school, according to a release.
Cochren spent 14 years with the Bulldogs and now has even more responsibility, helping the 5,000 kids in Richmond’s school district get involved in sports.
He won the District 6 Athletic Director of the Year award in 2012 and 2017.
Cochren starts his new position in Richmond, Ind. on July 3.