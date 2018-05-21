Home Indiana Born Addicted: America’s Youngest Victims of the Opioid Epidemic May 21st, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana

Opioids have many names hydrocodone, oxycodone, fentanyl. Those drugs are available by prescription only and used to relieve pain, and for many people, they’re the only thing that helps. However, this country is facing a major opioid crisis. Nearly 236 million of these prescriptions are written each year.

Now doctors are trying to battle a growing problem, expectant mothers, legally prescribed strong pain medications, and what happens if they take them during pregnancy. Every year, doctors and nurses at the Deaconess Women’s Hospital welcome thousands of babies into the world. It can be one of the most amazing moments in a parent’s life. Though for some babies the beginning of their life can be a challenge.

Mothers taking medications while pregnant can cause things such as premature birth, low birth weight, and birth defects. Most commonly these babies are born with neonatal abstinence syndrome also called NAS where the baby goes into withdrawals when they’re born.

According to Dr. Ron Pyle, a little over 3,000 deliveries were carried out last year and 31 cases of infants had NAS. From the outside, they look perfectly healthy. However, on the inside, many of these babies are fighting through terrible symptoms.

“Bottom line is these kids seem to come out with normal development and normal anatomy and the problem I see is that because mom is on that medicine correct and the baby is being exposed to that medicine so the child is getting it on a regular basis. So when the baby is now born is when I see the effects,” says Pyle.

Dr. Brennan Fitzpatrick says, “Over the last several years it’s really becoming an epidemic. Part of that has been driven by physician prescribing habits. More and more we’re seeing patients come in with dependence on prescription medications and that’s really added to the problem.”

Fitzpatrick says some studies have shown that 60 percent of patients that are exposed to opioid in utero will experience some level of NAS.

Those symptoms typically show up about two to three days after the baby is born. In about 2 percent of NAS cases, babies experience seizures. Often times the misconception is that these babies are born to drug addicts. Sometimes that’s true, in cases of the mom using opioids like heroin. Fussiness, agitation, sneezing, and stuffiness are just some of the signs and symptoms of drug-addicted babies. Though, many of these expectant moms are actually legally prescribed these medications and taking them the correct way.

Doctors have seen a 123 percent increase in these cases over the past decade. In 2009, 13,600 babies were born with NAS. In 2014, more than 30,000 babies were born addicted. As more of these cases happen doctors are trying to find better ways and methods to treat mom and baby.

“What we do for patients that, I think it’s important for folks to understand, the care of a patient with a substance use disorder, needs to be multidisciplinary, not just reliant on a maternal-fetal medicine specialist or an addiction specialist. Everybody needs to sort of work together,” says Fitzpatrick. “I can treat a baby but the goal is how can we treat mom so the next pregnancy isn’t the same thing over again.”

There are several approved medications for treating babies with NAS. Though as more research is done to find the best remedy doctors are finding medicine helps but it’s not the only treatment. Tuesday night, we look at the approach doctors and nurses are taking when it comes to helping babies who are born addicted.

