Boonville’s Phillips, Conner Reconnect on Offense with Strong Chemistry

Coming off a dominant 52-7 victory over Washington in Week 1 of the 2018 season, Boonville hopes to beat Vincennes Lincoln for the first time in three years this Friday.

Expectations are high for Boonville’s offense this season. Quarterback Jackson Phillips returns to the pocket after tearing his ACL last season, which means he will re-connect with childhood friend Luke Conner on the field.

Conner, a running back and safety, took over for Phillips for two weeks in 2017. Conner posted more than 1,500 yards and recorded 17 touchdowns last season. He has received five scholarship offers from Division II and NAIA programs.

