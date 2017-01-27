Boonville Woman In Custody Following Multi-County Chase

A woman is in police custody following a car chase from Warrick County to Pike County. Indiana State Police say the chase started on northbound State Road 61 north of Turpin Hill Road. ISP troopers used stop sticks in Pike County on S.R. 61 north of Winslow. The driver crashed into the back of an Indiana Conservation Officers truck.

The woman has been taken to Memorial Hospital in Jasper to be treated for a K9 bite. No other drivers were injured.

