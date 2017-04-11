Home Indiana Boonville Student Recognized for Making an Impact in the Community April 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

From collecting 700 books for local libraries to rounding up brushes for kids in the hospital, one little girl is making a big impact in her community. That impact is what led her to win a national bronze medal.

Boonville Middle School’s counselor presented the ‘Prudential Spirit of Community Award’ to seventh grader Isabelle Hemenway for starting her organization ‘Just a Girl on a Mission.’

Student Isabelle Hemenway said, “I heard a quote one time that you have to be the change you want to see in the world, so just remember that. I know that I can still do more for the community and I’m excited for that too.”

Isabelle is already doing more, and currently collecting sunscreen for the homeless.

For more information, visit Just a Girl on a Mission.

Comments

comments