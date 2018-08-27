Boonville Square Project Begins

Boonville City Officials broke ground on the Courthouse lawn, signifying that the Warrick County Square Revitalization project is now underway. Councilman, Steve Byers says it’s rewarding to see years of hard work beginning to come to life.

“We have been working pretty hard on it for about two, two and a half years. And finally it’s coming to fruition, and we’re tickled to death about it,” says Byers.

This project will include new sidewalks, light poles, and lamp lighting all around the square. Mayor Charlie Wyatt says sidewalks were a major concern for Boonville residents.

“When I was campaigning for mayor, the only thing I heard was sidewalks, sidewalks, sidewalks, so guess what? We’re bringing them,” says Mayor Charlie Wyatt.

The project will also include moving the Warrick County Square in by three feet to improve traffic flow. As well as making traffic around the square one way, and eliminating parallel parking. Something many people say they’re looking forward to.

“It’s going to create anywhere between 25 to 30, maybe more, parking spaces, so it’s going to really benefit,” says Byers.

“Hopefully this time next years we’re saying, isn’t it great this it done?” says Mayor Wyatt.

City officials say this is only phase one, and Mayor Wyatt says he would like to see even projects come to completion.

“Phase two is taking this a block a block a block, all the way around the square. North, South, East, and West for another block,” says Mayor Wyatt. However, those plans are on hold for now. “There’s grants out there, but we can’t apply for those grants until we get this project done. Once this project is done, then that gives us an opportunity to move on to other things.”

