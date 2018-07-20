Home Indiana Boonville Officer Receives Honor from American Legion July 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A Boonville Officer has been honored by the American Legion as the 2018 Law Enforcement of the Year.

Mark Hadley of Boonville, Indiana was the officer honored at the event. Hadley shares his honor with Firefighter Steve Stackhouse of Kokomo, Indiana, and EMS Jose Morales of Albion, Indiana.

The Department of Indiana honors heroes in the fields of law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical services every year in communities across Indiana.

Ron Byrley was at the event to accept the award on Hadley’s behalf.

