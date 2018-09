Drivers should expect to take a new route on Monday and Tuesday if they drive on Boonville New Harmony Road.

Boonville New Harmony road will be closed between Browning and Petersburgh Road on Monday. The road will be closed to all cars with the exception of Emergency and Local traffic from 8 A.M. and to 4 P.M. on Monday and Tuesday.

This is weather permitting, so it could take longer.

