Boonville Moves One Step Closer to Acquiring Quail Crossing Golf Club July 19th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler

The city of Boonville is one step closer to acquiring Quail Crossing Golf Club.

The Boonville City Council approved the first reading of the ordinance that would allow the city to purchase the golf course property.

People in favor of the city wanting to purchase Quail Crossing, feel it’s a great move by the city. Those in opposition, say the city doesn’t have the money to pay for it.

“We are opposed to it because my family, myself, we own the adjoining property, we had an opportunity to purchase the property in the late 1980’s before there was a Quail Crossing,” said Bobby Alexander, opponent of the ordinance. “We turned it down because it’s all undermined, it’s not a matter of if the property is going to fall in, it’s a matter of when.”

“It’s a very good opportunity,” said Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt. “We think we can expand our community it just fits in with what we’ve got right now.”

Boonville City Council plans to have a second reading on the ordinance in August. At that meeting, they plan to take a final vote on the matter.

