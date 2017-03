Home Indiana Boonville Man Seriously Injured in Single Vehicle Crash March 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Boonville man is seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash. The crash happened on State Road 261 just north of Baker Road. Authorities say the driver, 27-year-old Jeremy Rudolph ran his truck off the road late Sunday afternoon, and hit a utility pole. Rudolph was the only person in the truck. Boonville Fire Department extricated him from the truck and Rudolph was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

