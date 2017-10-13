Home Indiana Evansville Boonville Man Arrested In Connection To Animal Cruelty Case October 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A Boonville man is arrested in connection to an animal cruelty case. David Tenbarge is charged with two counts of animal cruelty and two counts of torturing or mutilating an animal.

On July 26th, Evansville Police were called to the 1200 block of South Evans Avenue. Police say they smelled a strong odor that was consistent with a decaying human or animal. When officers searched the home they found one dog dead in a bath tub and another malnourished.

Animal control removed both dogs from the home. Officers say Antoin Horne lived at the home, but was known to sublease it to others.

The owner of the home, Brenton Sturgeon, told police Tenbarge was leasing the home, but was unsure who was living there at the time the dogs were found.

Tenbarge was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail Friday morning around 11:15 a.m. He is being held on a $500 bond.

Evansville Police have issued an arrest warrant for Antoin Horne for animal cruelty charges.

If you have information about Horne’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.

