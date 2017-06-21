Boonville Man Airlifted after Single-Vehicle Crash on I-69

A Boonville man is airlifted after a single-vehicle crash on I-69 in Pike County. It happened just before 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-69 near mile marker 39.

Troopers say 26-year-old Brandon Hicks was driving northbound on I-69 when he drifted off of the right hand side of the road, spun out across the lanes and into the median. His vehicle rolled over once before landing on its wheels.

Hicks was taken by LifeFlight to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, where he was treated for back pain. His passenger was uninjured.

Both people were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The northbound lanes of I-69 were shutdown for two hours while Troopers investigated the crash.

State Police were assisted by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Pike County EMS.

