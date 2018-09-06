Home Indiana Evansville Boonville Man Accused of Shooting Unloaded Gun at Homeowner September 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A Boonville man is facing intimidation and resisting law enforcement charges after shooting an unloaded gun at someone.

Vanderburgh County Sheriffs Deputies arrested Shawn Miller after they were originally called for a medical emergency at a residence in the 11000 block of Walnut Road.

Deputies say when they arrived, Miller was under the influence of an unknown substance and was ignoring commands from law enforcement. Miller then fled the area.

Deputies say during an investigation they learned that Miller had pointed a handgun at the homeowner and pulled the trigger multiple times. Deputies say both the victim and the suspect at the time were unaware the handgun had been previously unloaded by another person at the scene.

Deputies say they searched the surrounding area for around one hour until Miller was found hiding behind a tree.

Miller was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail and has since been released.

