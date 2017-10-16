Home Indiana Evansville Boonville Man Accused of Animal Cruelty Pleads Not Guilty October 16th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A Boonville man accused in an animal cruelty cased faced a judge Monday. David Tenbarge is out on bond, and Monday pleaded not guilty to counts of animal cruelty and torturing an animal.

The court also said he cannot have any pets. In July, Evansville Police searched a home on South Evans Avenue.

They found a dead dog in a bath tub and another that was starving. Officers say Antoin Horne lived at the home, but was known to sublease it to others.

The owner of the home, Benton Sturgeon, told police that Tenbarge was leasing the property, but didn’t know who was living there at the time the dogs were found.

Tenbarge is due back in court November 3rd.

Comments

comments