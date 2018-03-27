Boonville Fired Ruled Accidental

The cause of a Boonville fire has been ruled accidental. The Boonville Fire Chief says an electric space heater was the cause of yesterday’s early morning fire. The fire happened just before 1:00 a.m. Monday at a home in the 600 block of State Road 62 East.

A man and woman were injured in the fire. The man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical, but stable condition due to smoke inhalation. The woman was taken to an area hospital, but then flown to the University of Louisville Hospital in serious condition.

The child was checked out at the scene and released to family members.

Several emergency crews responded and helped get the flames under control.

The victims names have not been released at this time.

We will update information as it becomes available.

