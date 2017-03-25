44News | Evansville, IN

Boonville EMS Worker Honored

Boonville EMS Worker Honored

March 25th, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

He has been saving lives for 25 years, the past ten with the St. Mary’s Warrick EMS, and on Saturday he was awarded for his service. David Fitzsimmons was named the St. Mary’s Warrick EMS Person of the Year.
The award was given to a man who has trained generations of paramedics, working closely with students at Ivy Tech where he is a adjunct professor.
The EMS Person of the Year is voted on by his peers and is awarded by the Boonville American Legion.
Hear more about Fitzsimmons below –

Jeff Goldberg

Jeff Goldberg

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.