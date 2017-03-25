Boonville EMS Worker Honored

He has been saving lives for 25 years, the past ten with the St. Mary’s Warrick EMS, and on Saturday he was awarded for his service. David Fitzsimmons was named the St. Mary’s Warrick EMS Person of the Year.

The award was given to a man who has trained generations of paramedics, working closely with students at Ivy Tech where he is a adjunct professor.

The EMS Person of the Year is voted on by his peers and is awarded by the Boonville American Legion.

Hear more about Fitzsimmons below –

Comments

comments