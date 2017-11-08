Boonville, Castle High Schools Win Changemaker Challenge

Some local high school students are earning a free ride to college after competing in the third annual High School Changemaker Challenge. Teams from Boonville and Castle High Schools tied for first place and will get a free ride to the University of Evansville.

Thirteen teams of students battled it out at UE, and shared their ideas on how to make their community a better place with a seven-minute pitch in front of judges.

Students on the winning teams that choose UE as their college destination will receive a full four-year scholarship.

University of Evansville Erin Lewis said, “Whether they win the scholarships or not, and yes the stakes are very high, we want to demystify the citizenship process for them. Tell them ok you have passion, you have ideas, let’s connect you with the people who can get it done. So giving them that first introduction to change making.”

Other teams that won include:

4th place for $1,000 per year: Mater Dei

3rd place for $2,500 per year: Bosse

2nd Place for $5,000 per year: Central

