Home Sports Boonville Boonville Baseball Wins First Conference Title in 20 Years May 18th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Boonville

The Boonville Pioneers baseball team did something they have not done in two decades.

With a 5-0 win over Vincennes Lincoln Friday, the team is the outright Big 8 Conference champion for the first time since 1998.

Nick Smith pitched a one-hit shutout for the Pioneers as Boonville improved to 5-1 in the conference and 16-5-1 overall.

There are still a few games left in the regular season, but the Pioneers will have an extra day of rest going into the IHSAA postseason.

Boonville has a first-round bye in the Bosse sectional and will play the winner of Heritage Hills vs. Mt. Vernon on May 25 for a trip to the sectional final.

Comments

comments