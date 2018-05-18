Boonville Baseball Wins First Conference Title in 20 Years
The Boonville Pioneers baseball team did something they have not done in two decades.
With a 5-0 win over Vincennes Lincoln Friday, the team is the outright Big 8 Conference champion for the first time since 1998.
Nick Smith pitched a one-hit shutout for the Pioneers as Boonville improved to 5-1 in the conference and 16-5-1 overall.
There are still a few games left in the regular season, but the Pioneers will have an extra day of rest going into the IHSAA postseason.
Boonville has a first-round bye in the Bosse sectional and will play the winner of Heritage Hills vs. Mt. Vernon on May 25 for a trip to the sectional final.