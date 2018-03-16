Boonville Baseball Surprises Senior with Roster Spot

The Boonville Pioneers baseball team welcomed a new member before the start of the regular season.

Senior Max Forston tried several times to make the school’s basketball team, but ended up being one of the team managers each time.

Forston embraced his role on the court, but never gave up on his dream of becoming a Pioneer athlete.

So when he tried out for the baseball team in his final year at the school, head coach Eric Barnes could not let a player with that much drive slip away.

The team surprised Forston with a uniform Thursday and now he will play for the Pioneers in 2018.

