Booming Noise that Shook Houses Under Investigation

The cause for a loud noise that startled Evansville residents last night remains unclear.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Maxwell Avenue around 10:00PM for what residents described as an explosion sound.

The mysterious, booming noise was heard by dozens of people East of Garvin Park. Residents in the area say it shook houses near Maxwell and Morton Avenue.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the noise is still under investigation.

