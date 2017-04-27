Home Indiana Evansville Boom Squad Named Winner at 2017 Out-of-School Time Champion Award April 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville organization is being recognized for making strides to advance youth learning. Boom Squad, Inc. was named winner of the 2017 Summit on Out-of-School Learning out of 36 programs from across the Hoosier state.

Each program was nominated and honored for their strides in partnerships between after school professionals and teachers working together to advance youth learning, building trusting relationships among after school and school leaders, linking in and out of school procedures, policies and curriculum, and leveraging school and after school resources to make a bigger impact.

A panel of judges selected six programs to compete for the top award. The six finalist performed live in front of about 200 attendees of the Indiana Afterschool Network. Boom Squad won the most votes with a check for $2,500.

Boom Squad a year-round after school-out-of-school youth development organization that serves 215 students and represents 41 schools in the Evansville area.

