Boom Fest is Back!

I absolutely LOVE seeing this event roll around every year!

Boom Fest is typically seen as an event for the Boom Squad and their families, but it’s fun for everyone.

The event starts tomorrow, and runs through Saturday.

Admission is free!

They’ll have games, rides, food trucks, and special performances by Boom Squad, Inc. and other travelling percussion groups.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday you can get a special deal on wristbands for the rides, they’re only $15!

The Beer Garden is open every day from 5-9pm.

They also have a dunk tank!

Come dunk me Tuesday at noon.





