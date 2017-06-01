Boom Fest is Back!

I fell in love with Boom Squad the very first time I saw them perform.

And, a few years ago, they started throwing a community party!

Boom Fest is an end of the year carnival with rides, barbecue, traditional carnival fare, and FOOD TRUCKS!

There is also a beer garden for the older crowd, that opens at 5pm every night.

And get this…a dunk tank!

Check out the video to see some familiar 44 faces looking like a bunch of drowned rats.





Saturday is the last day, and a whole bunch of drumline performances are planned for that day.

Don’t miss out.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city.



