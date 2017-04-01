Booker T. Washington Essay Contest

More than a hundred students from 10 area schools gather at Central Library to see who wins an essay contest inspired by African American rights activist Booker T. Washington. The Booker T. Washington society organized the competition.

This is the 4th year the schools have participated in the contest and organizers say they expect the contest to grow next year. The essay prompt was designed for students to connect Booker T. Washington’s qualities to their own lives.

Ronald Court says, “The question that we posed was based on your readings of Booker T. Washington what have you learned about his life and his legacy and specifically how he overcame the obstacles in his life and how would you apply them to overcome obstacles in your life.”

The award ceremony of the contest had food and raffle tickets. Organizers say the contest was a way to recognized Booker T. Washington’s birthday.

