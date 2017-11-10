Book Nook Owner Seeking Replacement

It’s a trend that has saddened many used bookshops are becoming a thing of the past. Now one local bookshop owner is hoping her shop can buck the trend.

Wynne Beck has owned the Book Nook for the past two decades and she’s about ready to hang up the librarian glasses.

She has the store on the market and is fielding offers on the place. She says the stipulation is that the place must remain a used bookstore.

“There’s getting fewer and fewer and used bookstores and people still like the old books you know some of them are collectible they’re wanting to fill out their collections at home and I just feel that used books have a place,” says Beck.

Beck says she hopes to have a new owner in place before the middle of next year.



