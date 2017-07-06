Book Drive to Benefit Jasper Pediatrics

A book drive is planned to help benefit Jasper Pediatrics. The ‘Love for Littles’ book drive kicks off Friday, July 7th and runs through Friday, July 21st.

It will benefit the Jasper Pediatrics and the Pediatric Unit of Memorial Hospital through book purchases for their facilities.

This fundraiser is designed to show love for the pediatric healthcare workers time, commitment, love and compassion to children.

All proceeds will go toward this cause and donations can be made online at Love for Littles Book Drive.

