Bone Thugs N Harmony are Coming to Town!

They were named one of the “25 Best Rap Groups of All Time”, and MTV called them “the most melodic hip-hop group of all time”,

they’re winners of 2 American Music Awards, and a Grammy, and they’re coming to Evansville!

Bone Thugs N Harmony will perform at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, March 23rd.

They’ll be joined on this “Ultimate Throwback Tour by the Yin Yang Twins, Twista and Lil Flip.

Tickets are available now on Eventbrite, and start at $30 with VIP tickets at just $55.





