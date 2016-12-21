Bond is Set for Man Accused of Arson

The bond is set for James Sharp, the man arrested last week for arson. That bond is $1,000,000. Police say they saw Sharp trying to light a carpet on fire outside a home on West Oregon Street.

When police approached Sharp, they say he began walking away refusing to follow commands and conceal his lighter. Authorities have been looking into Sharp as an arson suspect in cases in the West Oregon Street area for about two years. Sharp is charged with two counts of arson and criminal recklessness.

If he returns to the 900 block of West Oregon Street, he will be taken back into custody, that’s if he bonds out.

He will be back in court February 1, 2017.

