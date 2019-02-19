Bond Set for Man Involved in Owensboro Triple Homicide

A bond has been set for one of two men accused of being part of a triple homicide in Owensboro. Cylar Shemwell’s bond is set for $250,000 cash only.

The Commonwealth Attorney’s office, who is already seeking the death penalty against Arnett Baines, will likely seek the death penalty for Shemwell as well.

Shemwell will be back in court on March 18th. Baines is set to appear in court on April 12th.

