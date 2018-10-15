Home Indiana Bond Set for Gibson County Crash Suspect October 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A cash only bond has been set at $5,000 for the woman accused in a deadly Gibson County car crash.

Ashley Sanders was arrested for her role in the accident that killed Trevor Watt and James Gasaway on September 1st. The accident happened on Old U.S. 41 near County Road 225 just north of Princeton.

Police say Sanders hit the car carrying Watt and Gasaway after failing to realize it was slowing down to turn.

Sanders is facing four county of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Sanders will be placed on home detention if she is bailed out.

She is due back in court on November 7th.

